MEDIA RELEASE

KAILUA-KONA – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) alerts motorists to roadwork and a temporary traffic stoppage on Queen Kaahumanu Highway between Hina Lani Street and Kealakehe Parkway between 8 p.m. Thursday, June 21, 2018, through 5:30 a.m. Friday, June 22, 2018, for the Queen Kaahumanu Highway Widening, Phase 2.

The work involves the adjusting of signal heads to reroute the northbound traffic over the completed northbound lanes.

Traffic will be stopped in both directions with northbound traffic stopped south of the temporary crossover and southbound traffic stopped north of the Hina Lani Street intersection. The estimated duration of all traffic being stopped on the Queen Kaahumanu Highway for Phase 2 is less than 10 minutes. Traffic will not be stopped any earlier than 9 p.m.

Once all traffic has been stopped and all remaining traffic has cleared out of the work area, traffic control devices will be re-arranged to route northbound traffic over the completed northbound lanes.

Additional work includes traffic signal program installations and traffic detection camera readjustments at the Kealakehe Parkway and Hina Lani Street intersections.

Signage and traffic control, including flaggers, will be in place throughout the work zone. Motorists, bikers, and pedestrians using Queen Kaahumanu Highway from Hina Lani intersection to Kealakehe Parkway intersection should expect delays during work hours.

More information on the Queen Kaahumanu Highway Widening, Phase 2 can be found at buildqueenk.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



