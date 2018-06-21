Kilauea Eruption Update

This image is from a temporary research camera positioned near Kapoho looking southwest. From left to right, one can see the eruptive fissures, with Fissure 15 on the far left, and Fissure 8 near the center. Webcam image taken Thursday, June 21, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

This is a Civil Defense Message for 6 a.m., Thursday, June 21, 2018.



Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that Fissure 8 continues to erupt with a full channel flowing to the ocean in one major entry. Fissures 6, 15 and 16 continue producing minor spattering. Trade winds are forcasted to return today pushing vog to the southwest.

As of yesterday 1,015 people have registered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for assistance either on line, by phone, or at the Disaster Recovery Center or DRC. Additionally the Small Business Administration has handled 329 service requests from homeowners and/or businesses at the DRC. These are among the many resources that are available to residents of Hawai‘i County who suffered damage or losses from the Kilauea volcanic eruption and recent earthquakes:

The DRC, is open daily from 8am to 8 pm, and is located at the Keaau High School Gym.

The Hawai’i Dept. of Health is holding a Volcanic Ash and Vog Community Meetings today meeting at Waikoloa Elementary & Middle School Cafeteria beginning at 6 p.m.

The Pahoa Post Office is open during normal business hours with temporary Sunday hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for mail and package distribution only for residents in the affected areas. No retail services on Sunday.

For your safety, heed warnings from Civil Defense officials and stay alert.

Ocean entry laze

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

