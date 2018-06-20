MEDIA RELEASE

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 23rd and 24th, 2018, Pu‘uhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park will host its annual free Hawaiian Cultural Festival and celebrate the park’s 57th anniversary as a unit of the National Park Service. On Saturday, June 23rd, activities will include canoe rides in Hōnaunau Bay, lauhala and coconut frond weaving, kapa beating, traditional lei making, and more. On Sunday, June 24th, the celebration continues with traditional Hawaiian foods tasting and hukilau (traditional fishing) demonstration. This year’s festival theme is Ua lehulehu a manomano ka ‘ikena a ka Hawai‘i, Great and numerous is the knowledge of the Hawaiian.

The Cultural Festival takes visitors back in time so they can experience how Hawai‘i would’ve felt in the 1800’s. Practitioners in traditional dress will provide visitors with a uniquely Hawaiian experience, honor the culture and traditions of cultural experts and the Hawaiian people, and provide visitors and community members a time and place to gather, learn, and share. Take home craft items that you learned to make with your own hands!

Please visit our website: www.nps.gov/puho for details or the park’s new Facebook page for updates. www.facebook.com/PuuhonuaoHona…

In order to protect fragile resources and preserve the historic setting, picnicking, coolers, and chairs are not allowed in the Royal Grounds. No food is available in the park.

Pu‘uhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park – south on Highway 11 to mile marker 104, turn right on to Hwy. 160 for three miles, turn left on Ke Ala o Keawe Road, proceed to park entrance.

