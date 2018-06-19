Kilauea Eruption Update

This is a Civil Defense Message for 6 a.m., Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Fissure 8 continues to erupt with a full channel and one major ocean entry at Kapoho. HVO continues to monitor three other fissures that are weakly active. There is no immediate threat at this time.

The National Weather Service reports that today through Thursday light winds are expected to push vog into the saddle and interior areas of the Big Island. Tradewinds are predicted to return on Friday.

Numerous resources continue to be available to residents of Hawai‘i County who suffered damage or losses from the Kilauea volcanic eruption and recent earthquakes. As of yesterday afternoon 817 people have registered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for assistance either online or at the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC).

The DRC, is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and is located at the Keaau High School Gym.

Tropic Care 2018 continues today and tomorrow with free medical, dental and eye care at Kea‘au High School from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Additional screening days are scheduled for the coming weeks.

There will be a community meeting at the Pahoa High School Cafeteria today at 5 p.m. An American Sign Language interpreter will be on hand.

The Pahoa Post Office is open during normal business hours with temporary Sunday hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for mail and package distribution only for residents in the affected areas. No retail services on Sunday.

For your safety, heed warnings from Civil Defense officials and stay alert.

Ocean entry laze

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



