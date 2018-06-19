MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaii Island Humane Society has received a $5,000.00 disaster grant from the Petfinder Foundation. The Petfinder Foundation disaster grant program is used to assist Petfinder members during hurricanes, tornadoes, fires, floods, earthquakes and other events that can devastate animal shelters and rescue groups. The disaster grants provide help when a natural or man-made disaster hits a community.

The Hawaii Island Humane Society is using the Petfinder Foundation grant to expand capacity at the Keaau Shelter and enhance its communication capability during the Kilauea Volcano eruption and lava flow. Current purchases include portable kennels and two-way radios to enhance communication in the remote Puna subdivisions.

Hawaii Island Humane Society has rescued approximately 165+ animals with nearly all returned to owners and the remainder in foster homes. Hawaii Island Humane Society is also exploring ways to enhance capacity at the Keaau Shelter and expanding fostering opportunities. Disaster-related animals will be housed at the Keaau Shelter for 30 days to allow for reunification with owners.

To initiate a rescue request for your animal or pet call the Hawaii Island Humane Society at 808-498-9475. The HIHS animal and pet rescue hotline will be open from 7 am to 7 pm daily.

Hawaii Island Humane Society posts its adoptable pets at www.petfinder.com/shelters/HI0…

