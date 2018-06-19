MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU — It’s a familiar sight: The public receives a warning of a possible emergency and long lines suddenly appear at gas stations, grocery stores, and ATMs across Hawaii. But there is a better way.

With the arrival of hurricane season, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) is reminding residents to prepare an “emergency kit” of a minimum of 14 days of food, water, and other supplies.

“Our 14-day recommendation is based on the experiences of other states and jurisdictions that have gone through similar disasters,” said Jennifer Walter, Chief of HI-EMA’s Preparedness Branch. “What happened in Puerto Rico last year can happen here, but we have a chance to get ahead of the game. Everyone who plans ahead and prepares an emergency kit helps not only themselves but the entire community deal with a disaster.”

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.

HI-EMA suggests keeping your family’s supplies fresh for the entire season by rotating, consuming and replenishing them over time.

HI-EMA also recommends residents and visitors take the following actions to prepare for any possible hurricane or tropical cyclone.

Talk with family members and develop a clear understanding of what you will do if a hurricane or tropical storm threatens. Prepare an action plan that includes details such as whether your family plans to shelter in place or evacuate.

Know if your home is in an inundation zone, flood zone, or susceptible to high winds and other hazards. Know if your home is retrofitted with hurricane resistant clips or straps.

Stay tuned to local media and their websites/applications regarding weather updates.

Sign up for local notification systems (i.e., HNL.Info).

Sign up for community emergency response team by calling 723-8960.

Get to know your neighbors and community so you can help each other.

Walk your property and check for potential flood threats. Clear your gutters and other drainage systems. Remove and secure loose items. Keep your car gas tanks filled.

Prepare your pets by checking or purchasing a carrier and other preparedness items. A pet carrier is necessary for your pet’s safety if you plan to evacuate to a pet-friendly shelter.

Don’t forget 14 days of food and water for your furry family members.

Set aside an emergency supply of any needed medication and keep a copy of your prescriptions in case you run out of medication after a disaster.

Secure your important documents in protective containers.

Visitors should download GoHawaii App and read the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s Travel

Safety Brochure at www.travelsmarthawaii.com.

Build an emergency kit – now.

Additional information regarding hurricane preparedness as well as other information such as volcanic eruption updates can be found at www.hawaiicounty.gov under the Departments tab, Civil Defense.

Hurricane PDF information

