MEDIA RELEASE

(Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i) – The Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Hunter Education Program will be holding a field seminar at Pu‘u Wa‘awa‘a Forest Reserve on Thursday, August 2, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This seminar is intended to promote hunting access and participation through an introductory orientation and overview of the Pu‘u Wa‘awa‘a Forest Reserve and hunting areas. The seminar will include: explanation and implementation of desired cleaning and disinfection of boots to prevent rapid ohi‘a death (ROD) spread; map and visual overview of hunting units in the area; procedures to enter hunting areas; discussion of game, seasons, and regulations governing hunting in Pu‘u Wa‘awa‘a Forest Reserve; and field orientation of major roads, landmarks, and boundary fences and markers. Four-wheel drive transportation through the forest reserve will be provided.

This field seminar is offered to adult Hunter Education graduates, over the age of 18, who also possess a current (FY19) Hawai‘i hunting license and are in compliance with Hawai‘i hunting regulations. Due to limited space, pre-registration is required, and registration is limited to one (1) adult per household.

No hunting equipment will be permitted. Binoculars and a small belt or pocket knife are acceptable. Boots are required to be cleaned, weed-free, and will be sanitized at the site. All forest reserve rules will be followed, and each participant will be required to sign a liability waiver. Students are encouraged to bring their own snacks and a lunch. Bottled water will be provided.

Pre-registration is required, and students must have completed the Hawai‘i Hunter Education basic course and possess a valid FY19 Hawai‘i hunting license in order to participate in this workshop. To register for this workshop or for more information, please call 1-866-563-4868. Space is limited, and only 10 spots are available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



