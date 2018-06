MEDIA RELEASE

Two community meetings on volcanic ash and vog will be held this week in West Hawaii.

Wednesday, June 20 at 5:30 p.m. at Konawaena Elementary School cafeteria (81-901 Onouli Rd. in Kealakekua)

Thursday, June 21 at 6 p.m. at Waikoloa Elementary & Middle School cafeteria (68-1730 Hooko St. in Waikoloa Village)

Residents will have their questions about vog and ash impacts from Kilauea Volcano answered by experts from DOH, USGS, and HCCDA.

