Police DUI stats for the week of June 11-17, 2018

Posted on June 18, 2018. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of June 11, through June 17, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 27 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Eight of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 542 DUI arrests compared with 535 during the same period last year, an increase of 1.3 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
District  Weekly Total	 Year to Date
 
Hāmākua 	0	      3
North Hilo	0	      3
South Hilo	6	    126
Puna    	8	    114
Ka‘ū    	0	     14
Kona           10	    234
South Kohala	3	     43
North Kohala	0	      5
Island Total   27	    542

There have been 593 major accidents so far this year compared with 655 during the same period last year, a decrease of 9.5 percent.

To date, there were 13 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 15 fatalities, compared with 18 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 20 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 27.8 percent for fatal crashes, and 25 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.


