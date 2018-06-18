MEDIA RELEASE

Police are searching for Aoki Yogi, an 89-year-old man reported missing. Yogi is 5 foot, five inches tall, about 130 pounds, was last seen at 6 p.m. Monday (June 18) in Mountain View wearing a blue aloha shirt, jeans and a blue denim jacket. Yogi is in need of medication.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

