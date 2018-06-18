Kilauea Eruption Update

Fissure 6 (photo center) showed signs of activity overnight, producing small amounts of spatter and feeding short lava flows. Fissure 6 is located about 2.2 km (1.4 mi) downrift from Fissure 8. Photo taken Monday, June 18, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Fissure 8 lava flows in an open channel all the way to the ocean. Kapoho Crater is the vegetated hill on the right side of the photograph. Ocean entry plume seen in the distance. Photo taken Monday, June 18, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Fissure 8 cone and channelized lava flow. Photo taken Monday, June 18, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey During June 10-16, most deformation at Kilauea Volcano consisted of subsidence of the summit caldera as viewed by the ESA Sentinel 1 satellite. Other parts of the volcano show little to no surface movement. This image is from a temporary research camera positioned near Kapoho looking southwest. From left to right, one can see the eruptive fissures, with Fissure 15 on the far left, and Fissure 8 near the center. Webcam image taken Monday, June 18, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

This is a Civil Defense Message for 6 a.m., Monday, June 18, 2018.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports an explosion at the Kilauea Summit. The energy is like a 5.3 magnitude earthquake. No tsunami is expected.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports Fissure 8 continues to be very active with a fast-moving channelized flow entering the ocean at Kapoho Bay. The vent is producing a large sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) plume and a large laze plume at the ocean entry. Seismic activity continues at Kilauea Summit.

On the Leilani Eruption:

5,914 acres or nine and a quarter square miles of land has now been impacted.

533 homes have been destroyed.

Numerous resources are available to residents of Hawai‘i County who suffered damage or losses from the Kilauea volcanic eruption and recent earthquakes:

A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC), is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and is located at the Kea‘au High School Gym.

Today, Tuesday and Wednesday, free medical, dental and eye care will be available at “Tropic Care 2018” at Keaau High School. Additional screening days are scheduled during the coming weeks.

The Pahoa Post Office is open during normal business hours with temporary Sunday hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for mail and package distribution only for residents in the affected areas. No retail services on Sunday.

For your safety, heed warnings from Civil Defense officials and stay alert.

Ocean entry laze

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

