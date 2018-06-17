

Time-lapse movie of Kilauea’s Lower East Rift Zone in Puna. This image is from a temporary research camera positioned near Kapoho looking southwest. From left to right, one can see the eruptive fissures, with Fissure 15 on the far left, and Fissure 8 near the center. June 14, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of A panorama of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent Wide Angle from HVO Observation Tower. June 7-14, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Kīlauea Caldera from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. June 7-14, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from HVO June 7-14, 2018

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

On Kīlauea Volcano’s lower East Rift Zone, lava continues to erupt from fissure 8. As of June 17, lava fountains were feeding a well-established channel flowing east toward the ocean entry in the Kapoho Bay area. Residents in the lower Puna District of Hawaiʻi Island should remain informed and heed Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense closures, warnings, and messages (www.hawaiicounty.gov/active-al…). At Kīlauea’s summit, a subsurface explosion occurred at 06:26 AM HST but the resulting gas plume was brief and nearly devoid of ash. Inward slumping of the rim and walls of Halemaʻumaʻu continues in response to ongoing subsidence at the summit.

Mauna Loa is not erupting. Rates of deformation and seismicity have not changed significantly over the past week. The number of monthly and weekly earthquakes recorded beneath the volcano has decreased to near background levels.

One hundred and eighty-four earthquakes were reported felt in Hawaii during the past week.

