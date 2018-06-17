 

   

Categorized | Business, Energy

Partial lane closure in Kealakekua on Wednesday (June 20)

Posted on June 17, 2018. Tags: , ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Electric Light announces a partial lane closure of Hawai‘i Belt Road (Māmalahoa Highway) between Pu‘u Lehua Drive and Hale Ke‘eke‘e Place in Kealakekua on Wednesday, June 20.

One lane will be closed to traffic from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for crews to replace a utility pole. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the work area and expect delays of up to five minutes.

Hawai‘i Electric Light regrets any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding. For questions or concerns, please call 969-6666.


Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: