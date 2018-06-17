MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Electric Light announces a partial lane closure of Hawai‘i Belt Road (Māmalahoa Highway) between Pu‘u Lehua Drive and Hale Ke‘eke‘e Place in Kealakekua on Wednesday, June 20.

One lane will be closed to traffic from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for crews to replace a utility pole. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the work area and expect delays of up to five minutes.

Hawai‘i Electric Light regrets any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding. For questions or concerns, please call 969-6666.

