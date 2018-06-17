MEDIA RELEASE

Hilo, Hawaii— The Office of Maunakea Management’s (OMKM) is seeking community volunteers to participate in its Malama Maunakea campaign to protect the mountain’s fragile resources on Saturday, June 30.

The Saturday volunteer efforts will concentrate on eradicating the invasive fireweed (Senecio madagascariensis) and other invasive plant species from the area surrounding Halepohaku and the Visitor Information Station at the 9,000’ elevation. The Malama Maunakea weed pull events help prevent unwanted invasive species from being transported to the upper elevation areas of Maunakea and prepares the area around Halepohaku and the Visitor Information Station for future native plant restoration projects.

The Malama Maunakea community weed pull begins with a project orientation and acclimation to the high elevation. After the orientation volunteers will pull weeds around Halepohaku. Lunch follows and an interesting lecture on the Maunakea resources completes this fulfilling day of stewardship on the mountain.

Transportation to and from Hilo and lunch for volunteers will be provided. Community members coming from other areas of Hawaii Island should contact OMKM to coordinate transportation.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring water, sunglasses, sunscreen, sun protection, light rain gear, warm clothing, hiking boots or good walking shoes. A long-sleeve shirt, long pants, sun-hat, and layers to protect from wind or wet and cool weather are recommended. Lunch, snacks, transportation, drinking water, gloves for pulling weeds and tools will be provided. Families are welcome but space is limited.

Email omkmvolunteers-grp@hawaii.edu to sign up or log onto malamamaunakea.org for more information.

Malama Maunakea Invasive Species Weed Pull

To protect, preserve and enhance the natural and cultural resources of Maunakea, the Office of Maunakea Management’s Malama Maunakea campaign connects community volunteers to help in the sustainable management and stewardship of the Maunakea Science Reserve. Since 2012, OMKM has organized volunteer weed pulls at Halepohaku. To date, there have been 49 separate weed pulls with nearly 1,200 community volunteers, over 8,500 volunteer hours, 1,800+ garbage bags of weeds pulled and 200 Maunakea Silverswords planted.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



