By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 7:58 a.m. alarm Sunday (June 17) to 14-3357 Hapuu Road in Nanawale Estates for a structure fire.

Firefighters arrived to find a single story wood-framed home engulfed in flames. HELCO was able to disconnect power to the home while crews had the fire out by 9:50 a.m.

There were no injuries reported in the blaze which destroyed the home and adjacent carport at an estimated loss of $99,000. There were no witnesses to the fire and the cause was reported to be undetermined.

