MEDIA RELEASE
There will be a volcanic ash and vog community meeting in Kona Wednesday (June 20). Hawaii County Civil Defense, the U.S. Geological Survey and the Hawaii State Department of Health will be in attendance.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at Konawaena High School Cafeteria.
Konawaena Elementary School Cafeteria
81-901 Onouli Rd, Kealakekua, HI 96750
Have your vog and ash impacts questions answered by Department of Health representatives on:
- Air quality data
- Health effects of vog
- How to protect yourself from vog exposure
