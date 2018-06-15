MEDIA RELEASE

There will be a volcanic ash and vog community meeting in Kona Wednesday (June 20). Hawaii County Civil Defense, the U.S. Geological Survey and the Hawaii State Department of Health will be in attendance.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at Konawaena High School Cafeteria.

81-901 Onouli Rd, Kealakekua, HI 96750

Have your vog and ash impacts questions answered by Department of Health representatives on:

Air quality data

Health effects of vog

How to protect yourself from vog exposure

