Kilauea Eruption Update

This is a Civil Defense Message for 8 a.m., Friday, June 15, 2018.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that the eruption continues with little change in the lower East Rift Zone. The flow from Fissure 8 continues to enter the ocean at Kapoho Bay, producing a large laze plume. The National Weather Service reports heavy vog is blanketing the interior and southern parts of the island, impacting Hilo and wrapping around to Kona through the weekend.

Due to the air quality conditions, the following guidance is given.

Do continue to be on the alert for air quality conditions around you. Limit outside activities and stay indoors if you have breathing issues.

If you feel the effects of sulfur dioxide exposure shelter-in-place or leave the immediate area.

You can monitor the latest air quality measurements through the University of Hawaii’s Vog Measurement and Prediction Project, at mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Residents of Hawai‘i County who suffered damage or losses from the recent Kilauea volcanic eruption and earthquakes can now register for disaster assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The following is provided for your information:

A Disaster Recovery Center or DRC, jointly operated by Hawaii County, the State of Hawaii, and FEMA is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and is located at the Keaau High School Gym.

If you need a ride, buses will be running between the two shelters and the DRC between 7:30 am and 9 pm.

The Keaau Armory shuttle runs every 20 minutes and the Pahoa Community Center Shelter every hour. The full bus schedule is below. It can also be found on our Civil Defense Website at www.HawaiiCounty.gov/Active-Al…

For a list of the information you need to bring with you to the DRC, or if you want to register online, go to www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

The Pahoa Post Office is open during normal business hours with temporary Sunday hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for mail and package distribution only for residents in the affected areas. No retail services on Sunday.

For your safety, heed warnings from Civil Defense officials and stay alert.

Ocean entry laze

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



