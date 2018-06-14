<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MEDIA RELEASE

The 1984th U.S. Army Hospital- Pacific, 9th Mission Support Command, will host Exercise Tropic Care 2018, a U.S. Army Reserve medical outreach exercise June 18 – 28 at Kea‘au High School, Hawaii. The Oahu-based 1984th USAH-P will conduct an Innovative Readiness Training Mission to provide medical care to the underserved communities of Hawaii.

The 1984th USAH-P is a unit filled with trained and ready medical professionals, dedicated and committed to caring and assisting the population here. Working closely with the Department of Health, State of Hawaii, and other private corporations, the 1984th USAH-P is proud to serve the community. Services that will be provided include medical health screenings, school sports physicals, dental services, eye exams, hearing screenings, nutritional services, veteran services and prescription eyeglasses.

“Tropic Care is an incredible opportunity for our Soldiers to employ not only their medical training skills, but it offers the chance to think outside the box in providing care outside of a Military Treatment Facility where all personnel, equipment, and supplies are readily available,” said Col. Melody Quesenberry, officer in charge of Tropic Care. “Our Soldiers will cross-train to become proficient in other specialty areas besides their streamlined occupational specialties just like they would in a deployed setting.”

This is the second year the 1984th USAH-P has been awarded the lead unit status for Tropic Care. Despite the current volcanic eruption of Kilauea in the nearby vicinity, Tropic Care 2018 is scheduled to continue as the Kea‘au High School is not in the evacuation area. The safety of locations and actions of this upcoming event will be continuously evaluated throughout the duration of the exercise.

