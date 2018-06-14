By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 9:25 p.m. alarm Wednesday (June 13) to 43 Nahalea Avenue in Keaukaha for a structure fire.

Firefighters arrived to find the residents of the house outside on the street saying that everyone was out and the fire was in one of the two kitchens of the home. A resident said that while cooking the oil in a pan caught fire and set items above the stove on fire. They could not extinguish the fire so they evacuated and called the fire department.

Crews entered the home and found fire in the kitchen and an adjoining room where it spread. Both room fires were quickly extinguished before it could spread further. The fire was declared out at 9:48 p.m.

Damage to the five bedroom, single-story home was estimated to be $100,000 with $221,000 saved. There were no injuries reported in the blaze.

