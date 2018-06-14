MEDIA RELEASE

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii) issued the following statement following President Trump’s decision to amend the federal disaster declaration for Hawaii Island to include Individual Assistance for residents and households affected by the ongoing Kilauea eruption. The approval of Individual Assistance makes additional federal resources available for affected communities.

“The swift approval of the State’s application for Individual Assistance unlocks much-needed resources for residents and households affected by the ongoing Kilauea eruption,” Senator Hirono said. “We have a lot of hard work ahead as we continue to respond to and begin to recover from this disaster and I want to thank President Trump and FEMA for their quick action today.”

Earlier today, Hawaii’s Congressional Delegation wrote to President Trump in support of the State’s application to amend the existing disaster declaration to include Individual Assistance.

A disaster resources pamphlet from Senator Hirono’s office here.

FEMA Disaster Assistance fact sheet here.

