This is a Civil Defense Message for Thursday, June 14 at 9 p.m.

Residents of Hawai‘i County who suffered damage or losses from the recent Kilauea volcanic eruption and earthquakes, can now register for disaster assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The following is provided for your information:

A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC), jointly operated by Hawaii County, the State of Hawaii, and FEMA will open tomorrow, Friday, June 15 at 8 a.m.

The DRC is located at Kea‘au High School Gymnasium and will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

People can register for assistance at the DRC, as well as having many of their questions answered.

Shuttle buses will run on the following schedules:

