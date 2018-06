By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to an 11:24 a.m. alarm Sunday (June 10) to Waipio Valley Beach for a possible drowning.

Crews arrived to find bystanders performing CPR on a 38-year-old man on the beach.

Rescuers were unable to resuscitate the victim.

