MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person whose image was captured on a surveillance camera in connection with a Forgery investigation.

Kaʻu Police are investigating a forgery case in which a Caucasian female entered a business in Naalehu Town, and used a counterfeit $50.00 bill to purchase items. The suspect was last seen leaving the area in a silver-color sports utility vehicle.

Any person (s) with information regarding the identification of this suspect is asked to contact Officer Clayton Tayamen of the Patrol Division, Kaʻu District at (808) 939-2520 or the police non-emergency telephone number at (808) 935-3311.

