During the week of June 4, through June 10, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 22 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 515 DUI arrests compared with 523 during the same period last year, a decrease of 1.5 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 3 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 3 121 Puna 8 105 Ka‘u 2 14 Kona 6 224 South Kohala 3 40 North Kohala 0 5 Island Total 22 515

There have been 575 major accidents so far this year compared with 638 during the same period last year, a decrease of 9.9 percent.

To date, there were 13 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 15 fatalities, compared with 18 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 20 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 27.8 percent for fatal crashes, and 25 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

