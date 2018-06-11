MEDIA RELEASE

In conjunction with the State of Hawaii, the Hawaii County’s American Jobs Center will be conducting Rapid Response workshops for Hawaii Island residents whose employment status or business operations have been affected by the lava flow.

These workshops will be held as follows:

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Cooper Center

19-4030 Wright Road

Volcano, Hawaii 96785

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 20, 2018

Pahoa Community Center

15-3022 Kauhale Street

Pahoa, Hawaii 96778

Residents can receive information about programs and services regarding Unemployment Insurance, State of Hawaii job vacancies, mental health services, Veterans’ Affairs, housing rental assistance, employment training, emergency food assistance, WIC and medical services.

For more information, contact the American Job Center Hawaii at (808) 935-6527.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



