MEDIA RELEASE
In conjunction with the State of Hawaii, the Hawaii County’s American Jobs Center will be conducting Rapid Response workshops for Hawaii Island residents whose employment status or business operations have been affected by the lava flow.
These workshops will be held as follows:
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Cooper Center
19-4030 Wright Road
Volcano, Hawaii 96785
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Tuesday, June 20, 2018
Pahoa Community Center
15-3022 Kauhale Street
Pahoa, Hawaii 96778
Residents can receive information about programs and services regarding Unemployment Insurance, State of Hawaii job vacancies, mental health services, Veterans’ Affairs, housing rental assistance, employment training, emergency food assistance, WIC and medical services.
For more information, contact the American Job Center Hawaii at (808) 935-6527.
Leave a Reply