Kilauea Eruption Update

This is a Civil Defense Message for 6 a.m., Saturday, June 9, 2018.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports Fissure 8 continues to produce a large channelized flow with a high volume of lava. The flow is entering the ocean at Kapoho Bay and producing a large laze plume. Sulfur Dioxide emissions remain high from fissure eruptions. The National Weather Service reports trade winds are back and pushing the gas emissions south.

Due to the current volcanic activity, the following policies are in effect:

Residents in adjacent areas, and in close proximity to the active flow, should heed warnings from Civil Defense officials and be prepared to evacuate with little notice.

Leilani Estates West of Pomaikai Street is open only to residents with official credentials; there is no curfew.

Government Beach Road, between Kahakai Boulevard and Cinder Road, is open to Waa Waa and Papaya Farms Road only to residents with official credentials; there is no curfew.

Due to the elevated gas levels around the fissure system and at the ocean, the following is provided for your information:

Avoid the laze plume at the ocean entry and be aware that the plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

If you feel the effects of sulfur dioxide exposure shelter-in-place or leave the immediate area.

You can monitor sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide on Hawaii Island by visiting the Civil Defense website.

The shelter at Pahoa Community Center is open and pet-friendly. The Keaau Armory shelter has reached capacity.

The Pahoa Post Office is open during normal business hours with temporary Sunday hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for mail and package distribution only for residents in the affected areas. No retail services on Sunday.

For your safety, heed warnings from Civil Defense officials and stay alert.

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

