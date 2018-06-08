

Time-lapse movie of Kilauea’s Lower East Rift Zone in Puna. This image is from a temporary research camera positioned near Kapoho looking southwest. From left to right, one can see the eruptive fissures, with Fissure 15 on the far left, and Fissure 8 near the center. June 1-7, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

On Kīlauea Volcano’s East Rift Zone, lava continues to erupt from an active fissure system. As of June 7, fissure 8 lava fountains were feeding a lava channel flowing east towards the ocean entry in the Kapoho Bay area. Residents in the lower Puna District of Hawaiʻi Island should remain informed and heed Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense closures, warnings, and messages (www.hawaiicounty.gov/active-al…). At Kῑlauea’s summit, ash emissions were diminished, possibly reflecting the accumulation of rubble at the base of the growing summit eruptive vent. Earthquake activity remains high due to continued summit deflation. Additional explosive events that could produce minor amounts of ash fall downwind are possible at any time. Volcanic gas emissions at the summit remain high.

Mauna Loa is not erupting. Rates of deformation and seismicity have not changed significantly over the past week. The number of monthly and weekly earthquakes recorded beneath the volcano has decreased to near background levels.

Thirty-one earthquakes were reported felt in Hawaii during the past week.

