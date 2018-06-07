MEDIA RELEASE

Due to the continuing volcanic eruption, the Office of Elections issued a proclamation today designating polling places 04-03, Pahoa Community Center, and 04-04, Pahoa High/Intermediate School, as absentee mail precincts for the 2018 Primary Election.

Election officials declared polling places 04-03 and 04-04 as mail precincts to ensure that voters affected by the volcanic activity are able to cast their ballot. Absentee ballots will be mailed to registered voters assigned to these polling places beginning June 25, 2018. Voters who do not receive their ballot should contact the Clerk’s Office. Voted ballots must be received by the Clerk’s Office before the close of polls, 6:00 p.m., on August 11, 2018.

Ballots will be sent to the mailing address indicated in each voter’s record unless the voter requests that their ballot is mailed to a different address. Because ballots are non-forwardable, election officials are reaching out to remind voters to update their voter registration if they have moved or are planning to move. To update their registration, voters need to complete a Voter Registration Affidavit or an Absentee Application. Completed applications should be submitted to the Clerk’s Office at 25 Aupuni Street, Room 1502, Hilo, Hawaii 96720.

Voters may also vote at any of the four Early Walk-In Voting locations in the County of Hawaii beginning July 30 through August 9.

For additional information about absentee voting, contact the Hawaii County Elections Division at (808) 961-8277.

Proclamation.

