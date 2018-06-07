MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating a burglary of the police substation at the Moʻoheau Bus Terminal in Downtown Hilo.

At 7:26 a.m., Thursday morning, (June 7), police were notified that a bicycle was found in the waters off of Bayfront Highway. Responding officers learned that the bicycle was one of two that are used by the South Hilo Community Policing Section and kept at the substation.

Investigators believe the burglary occurred sometime around 11:40 p.m., Wednesday evening, (June 6), after determining that the suspects forced opened the front door to the substation and removed two police bicycles, valued at $1,200 each.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the second stolen bicycle as well as a 27-year-old man who is wanted for questioning in connection with this incident.

Keola Werner-Kealoha is described as 5-feet-5-inches, 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the Hilo and Kona areas and is also wanted on three outstanding bench warrants.

The bicycle is a black colored 29”, 10-speed Cannondale Trail LS mountain bike with the words “Cannondale” and “Police” in white letters on the frame.

Anyone who may have information about this incident or know the whereabouts of Werner-Kealoha is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Bobbie-Jo Sagon of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2375 or Bobbie-Jo.Sagon@hawaiicounty.g….

