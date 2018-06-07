 

   

Police are searching for a Mountain View man reported missing

MEDIA RELEASE

Roger W. Toler

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Puna man who was reported missing.

Police are looking for 47-year-old Roger W. Toler who was last seen in the Mountain View area on (June 2). He is described as being 5-feet-seven-inches, 240 pounds, with dark colored hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, gray shorts, and a black and brown backpack.

Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.


