MEDIA RELEASE

The Judiciary’s Office on Equality and Access to the Courts (“OEAC”), in partnership with the Hawai‘i Office of Language Access, is pleased to announce a special summer workshop for individuals who speak both English and another language(s) and want to be an interpreter in the Hawai‘i State Courts. The summer workshop will be held on O‘ahu, but interested interpreters from all islands are welcome to apply. Registration form here.

The Hawai‘i State Judiciary’s Court Interpreter Certification Program

Court interpreters are independent contractors—not state employees—and earn $25 ‑ $55 per hour at a minimum base of 2 hours a day. This means that court interpreters are guaranteed 2 hours of pay, even if the assignment ends early.

All interpreters must meet the following mandatory minimum requirements to become qualified to interpret in Hawai‘i State Courts:

Submit a Court Interpreter Certification Program Application Form (available online at www.courts.state.hi.us/courtin… or by contacting OEAC).

Attend a 2-day Basic Orientation Workshop, offered on O‘ahu this summer and statewide in February – March 2019.

Pass Written English and Basic Ethics Exams and clear a criminal background check.

The Basic Orientation Workshop

The Basic Orientation Workshop (BOW) is the first required step to becoming a state court interpreter. This 2-day training provides an introduction to court interpreting, ethics, and the role of the interpreter in court. Topics covered include: court interpreting skills, interpreting practice techniques, legal terms, court interpreter ethics and protocol, and the Judiciary’s Court Interpreter Certification Program. All interpreters must attend the BOW in order to become qualified to interpret in Hawai‘i State Courts.

This year, in partnership with the Hawai‘i State Office of Language Access, we are able to offer the summer Basic Orientation Workshop for just $50 (regular registration cost is $150). Registration fee includes the 2-day workshop, course materials, and a resource binder developed especially for Hawai‘i court interpreters.

To register

Submit the BOW Registration Form and $50.00 registration fee (check or money order payable to “State Director of Finance”, NO cash/cards accepted) to:

Office on Equality and Access to the Courts, 426 Queen Street #B–17, Honolulu, HI 96813, by 4 p.m. on Friday, June 29, 2018.

For more information

If you have any questions about the Court Interpreter Certification Program or the special summer workshop, contact:

Office on Equality and Access to the Courts

The Judiciary, State of Hawai’i

426 Queen Street, Room B-17

Honolulu, HI 96813

Phone: (808) 539-4860

Email: oeac@courts.hawaii.gov

Web: www.courts.state.hi.us/courtin…

