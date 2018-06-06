MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii Island Police are looking for Waiola Akiu, a 13-year-old runaway. He is described as 5’11” in height, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Akiu was last seen wearing a green tank top and gray shorts. He was last seen on South Point Road in Ka‘u.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or the Ka‘u Police Station at (808) 939-2520.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

