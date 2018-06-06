MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Electric Light’s Customer Care team will be at the Pāhoa County Council Office located at 15-2879 Pāhoa Village Road starting tomorrow, June 7.

Representatives will be available to assist customers from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday in June. Information on electrical safety, emergency preparedness, restoration, and customer accounts and billing will be available.

The Hawai‘i Electric Light website www.hawaiielectriclight.com/la… also provides the latest information for customers affected by the eruption and for those who may have questions about billing and service during the emergency. Customers also may call (808) 969-6999 for questions regarding their electric account.

More information also is available on the company’s Twitter (@HIElectricLight) and Facebook (HawaiianElectric) accounts.

