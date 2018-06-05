MEDIA RELEASE

Members of the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation, (Pacific Island Region), visited the Hawai’i Police Department on Monday, (June 4), to “Thank” members of the department who are working for the people in the lower Puna District affected by the Kilauea Volcano eruption.

The Tzu Chi Foundation has grown to nearly 10 million members in more than 50 countries and has provided international relief work in over 90 countries to people suffering from natural disasters such as those happening in lower Puna.

They have provided relief and support to residents by serving and donating food to displaced community members who have lost their homes and belongings.

Pictured in the photo L-R is Deputy Police Chief Kenneth Bugado, Tzu Chi volunteers K.C. Huang and Johan Alwall, Dr. Chang-Dich Lai, Executive Director for Tzu Chi Pacific Island Region, Assistant Chief, Mitchell Kanehailua and Tzu Chi volunteer, Allan Chung.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



