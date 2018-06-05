MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of May 28, through June 3, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 19 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 493 DUI arrests compared with 506 during the same period last year, a decrease of 2.6 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 3 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 4 118 Puna 7 97 Ka‘ū 2 12 Kona 6 218 South Kohala 0 37 North Kohala 0 5 Island Total 19 493

There have been 551 major accidents so far this year compared with 604 during the same period last year, a decrease of 8.8 percent.

To date, there were 13 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 15 fatalities, compared with 17 fatal crashes, resulting in 15 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 19 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 23.5 percent for fatal crashes, and 21.1 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



