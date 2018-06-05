 

   

Categorized | News

Police DUI stats for the week of May 28-June 3, 2018

Posted on June 5, 2018. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of May 28, through June 3, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 19 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 493 DUI arrests compared with 506 during the same period last year, a decrease of 2.6 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
District   Weekly Total	 Year to Date
 
Hāmākua 	0	    3
North Hilo	0	    3
South Hilo	4	  118
Puna    	7	   97
Ka‘ū    	2	   12
Kona    	6	  218
South Kohala	0	   37
North Kohala	0	    5
Island Total   19	  493

There have been 551 major accidents so far this year compared with 604 during the same period last year, a decrease of 8.8 percent.

To date, there were 13 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 15 fatalities, compared with 17 fatal crashes, resulting in 15 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 19 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 23.5 percent for fatal crashes, and 21.1 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.


Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: