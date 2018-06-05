MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai’i Island Police have charged a 33-year-old Captain Cook man in connection with a domestic violence-related incident.

Matthew M. Santos was arrested by patrol officers on Sunday morning, (June 3), for Abuse of Family or Household Member related to an incident which was reported to have occurred on Friday, (June 1).

On Monday afternoon, (June 4), detectives with the Area II Juvenile Aid Section charged Santos with felony Abuse of Family or Household Member, Assault in the second-degree, and first-degree Terroristic Threatening.

Santos was later released from police custody after posting $6,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Kona Family Court on (July 11).

Anyone who may have any information about this incident is asked to call Detective Brandon Mansur of the Area II Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 326-4646, ext. 301, or Brandon.Mansur@hawaiicounty.go…

