MEDIA RELEASE

A 29-year-old Kamuela man died following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, (June 3), on Kawaihae Road near the 64-mile marker, in Kamuela.

He has been identified as Ryan Estvanik.

Responding to a 10:00 p.m. call, police determined that a 2004 Kawasaki motorcycle, (operated by Estvanik), had been traveling east on Kawaihae Road when he crossed over the centerline of the roadway and collided head-on with a 2014 Ford sedan operated by a 44-year-old Kamuela man, traveling west. The collision caused Estvanik to sustain critical injuries, and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:40 p.m., (June 3). The operator of the Ford sedan sustained minor injuries of which he was treated and released from the scene.

Speed appears to be a factor in this crash, but it is not immediately known if alcohol was a factor.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Justin Hooser at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 15th traffic fatality this year compared with 18 at this time last year.

