MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 16-year-old Hilo girl who was reported missing.

Mahina Kuehu was last seen at her Hilo residence on (May 31).

She is described as Hawaiian, 5-feet-6-inches, 127 pounds with long brown hair, brown eyes and a tan complexion.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

