Kilauea Eruption Update

Monday morning aerial video by Bruce Omori over Kapoho here.

This is a Civil Defense Message for 6 a.m., Monday, June 4, 2018.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that Fissure 8 continues to feed a large channelized flow traveling along Highway 132, the Pahoa-Kapoho Road.

Lava entered the ocean in Kapoho Bay last night.

Due to lava crossing Highway 137, the following policies are in effect:

There is no access to the lower Puna area, Highway 132, and Highway 137 due to lava inundation.

Please contact Civil Defense if you confirm that someone you know is remaining in the isolated area. Call 935-0031.

On roadways:

Government Beach Road, between Kahakai Boulevard and Cinder Road, is open to Waa Waa and Papaya Farms Road residents only with official credentials. There is no curfew.

Volcanic gas emissions remain high at the Kilauea summit and in the fissure system. Residents in communities downwind should take action to limit exposure to gas and ash. On the coast, be aware of hydrochloric acid and glass particulates from the laze at the ocean entry.

Stay alert to warnings from Civil Defense officials and be prepared to evacuate with little notice.

Shelters at Pahoa Community Center and Kea‘au Armory are open and pet-friendly.

The Pahoa Post Office is open during normal business hours with temporary Sunday hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for mail and package distribution only for residents in the affected areas. No retail services on Sunday.

For your safety, heed warnings from Civil Defense officials and stay alert.

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



