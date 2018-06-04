MEDIA RELEASE

WATER NOTICE

AFFECTED AREA: CUSTOMERS ALONG PARADISE DRIVE IN THE HAWAIIAN PARADISE PARK SUBDIVISION, KEAʻAU; PUNA, HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test on Paradise Drive in the Hawaiian Paradise Park Subdivision between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. Carl Nishimura, District Supervisor, at 961-8790.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



