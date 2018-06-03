TSUNAMI INFORMATION STATEMENT NUMBER 1 NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI 356 PM HST SUN JUN 03 2018 TO - EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT IN THE STATE OF HAWAII SUBJECT - LOCAL TSUNAMI INFORMATION STATEMENT THIS STATEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION ONLY. NO ACTION REQUIRED. AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS ORIGIN TIME - 0351 PM HST 03 JUN 2018 COORDINATES - 19.4 NORTH 155.3 WEST LOCATION - IN THE SUMMIT REGION OF KILAUEA VOLCANO MAGNITUDE - 5.8 EVALUATION NO TSUNAMI IS EXPECTED. REPEAT. NO TSUNAMI IS EXPECTED. HOWEVER...SOME AREAS MAY HAVE EXPERIENCED STRONG SHAKING. THIS WILL BE THE ONLY STATEMENT ISSUED FOR THIS EVENT UNLESS ADDITIONAL DATA ARE RECEIVED.

This is a Civil Defense message for Sunday, June 3 at 4:50 p.m.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports the earthquake that occurred at approximately 3:51 p.m. was NOT large enough to cause a tsunami for the Island of Hawaii. There is NO tsunami threat for the island of Hawaii.

Preliminary data indicates that the earthquake measuring a magnitude of 5.5 was centered at the Kilauea Summit.

As in all earthquakes, be aware of the possibility of aftershocks. If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, precautionary checks should be made for any damages; especially to utility connections of gas, water, and electricity.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: An ash plume at the Kilauea Summit reached up to 8,000 feet and the wind is blowing in the southwest direction. The ash fallout will affect the Volcano and Pahala areas.

USGS: How large does an earthquake have to be to cause a tsunami?



Magnitudes below 6.5

Earthquakes of this magnitude are very unlikely to trigger a tsunami. Magnitudes between 6.5 and 7.5

Earthquakes of this size do not usually produce destructive tsunamis. However, small sea level changes may be observed in the vicinity of the epicenter. Tsunamis capable of producing damage or casualties are rare in this magnitude range but have occurred due to secondary effects such as landslides or submarine slumps. Magnitudes between 7.6 and 7.8

Earthquakes of this size may produce destructive tsunamis especially near the epicenter; at greater distances small sea level changes may be observed. Tsunamis capable of producing damage at great distances are rare in the magnitude range. Magnitude 7.9 and greater

Destructive local tsunamis are possible near the epicenter, and significant sea level changes and damage may occur in a broader region. Note that with a magnitude 9.0 earthquake, the probability of an aftershock with a magnitude exceeding 7.5 is not negligible. To date, the largest aftershock recorded has been magnitude 7.1 that did not produce a damaging tsunami.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



