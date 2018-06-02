MEDIA RELEASE



HILO – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is working with the County of Hawaii and Sanfords Service Center Inc. to prepare an alternate emergency route to Highway 130 (Keaau-Pahoa Road). This route would traverse three acres of Sanfords Service Center Inc. property north of Kamaili Road/Opihikao Drive and connect with the county-owned Alaili Road.

“We are grateful to Sanfords Service Center for their kokua in preparing this alternate route for their neighbors in Puna,” said Hawaii Department of Transportation Director Jade Butay. “This really shows the aloha and community spirit present in Puna as we all work together for those affected by the latest Kilauea eruption.”

Work began on this alternate emergency route on May 31, 2018, and is expected to be ready for emergency use Saturday, June 2, 2018. A graphic showing the emergency route is available here. Highway 130 remains open and HDOT and the County of Hawaii continue to monitor temperature and gas levels along this roadway.

Physical preparation of Chain of Craters-Kalapana Road as an evacuation route through Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park should Highway 130 be cut off by lava began Wednesday, May 30, 2018 and is expected to be complete Saturday, June 2, 2018.

