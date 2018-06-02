MEDIA RELEASE

Are you a woman thinking about going back to college, changing careers or looking to expand your knowledge and opportunities? If yes, the upcoming event, “Women In Transition: Skills, Knowledge, Opportunities,” is for you.

Happening on Saturday, June 23 from 8 a.m. – 12 noon, the event is sponsored by Hawai‘i Community College — Pālamanui and the University Center, West Hawai’i in partnership with the American Association of University Women (AAUW), Kona Branch. The workshop will be held at the new Hawai‘i Community College – Pālamanui campus.

The event includes a continental breakfast beginning at 7:50 a.m. and will be full of inspirational speakers, informative and educational break-out sessions, and women’s resources that will help women to move forward in their lives in 2018 and beyond. A sampling of sessions include:

Do You Have the Courage to State “I Choose Me?”

Be Your Own Boss

Preparing for Your Career Success

Getting Your Degree Online

And MORE!

Registration is required, and the fee for the one-half day event is $10. Attendance is limited to space available, so register today! The deadline for registration is June 12. Sponsorships are available for those needing their fees to be covered.

Please contact Carrie Kuwada Phipps, University Center West Hawai’i at carriekp@hawaii.edu or 808-969-8808 for information and registration form.

