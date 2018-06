MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation is informing the public that Papaikou Mill Beach is now open.

The beach had been closed due to damage sustained during the 6.9 magnitude earthquake that occurred on May 4, 2018.

We appreciate the public’s understanding during this unexpected closure and apologize for any inconvenience this closure may have caused.

