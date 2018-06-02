Kilauea Eruption Update



USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory status of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii on June 2, 2018, 9:00 AM HST. On camera: Jessica Ball, USGS Volcanologist

Overnight (June 1-2), fissure 8 lava fountains decreased to heights of about 50 m (164 feet). The moon can be seen in the upper left. Photo taken Friday, June 1, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Overnight (June 1-2), fissure 8 lava fountains decreased to heights of about 50 m (164 feet). The moon can be seen in the upper left. Photo taken Friday, June 1, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey USGS scientists on HVO’s overflight this morning (June 2) captured this image of the fissure 8 flow front as it advanced west along Highway 132. Around the time of this photo, 7:15 a.m. HST, the flow front was approximately 100 yards west of the Hwy 132/137 intersection and advancing along a broad front over 300 yards in width extending both north and south of Highway 132. Photo taken Saturday, June 2, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey East side of the fissure 8 flow on the “lighthouse road” (east of the Four Corners intersection). The ‘a‘ā flow was about 5 m (16 ft) thick when this photo was taken around 2:00 p.m. HST. Photo taken Saturday, June 2, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey An HVO geologist documents the fissure 8 flow southeast of Four Corners (the intersection of Highways 132 and 137). Photo taken Saturday, June 2, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey As fissure 8 lava flowed into Green Lake, the lake water boiled away, sending a white plume high into the sky—visible from afar between around 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. HST. This aerial photo, taken a couple of hours later by the Hawai‘i County Fire Department, shows still-steaming lava within Green Lake, located near the intersection of Highways 132 and 137. Photo taken Saturday, June 2, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

This is a Civil Defense Message for 1 p.m., Saturday, June 2, 2018.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that vigorous lava eruptions continue throughout lower East Rift Zone in Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens. Fissure 8 is feeding a large channelized flow traveling along Highway 132, the Pahoa-Kapoho Road, with two flow fronts.

The northern flow front is above Four Corners, near the intersection. The southern flow front crossed Highway 137, Kalapana-Kapoho Road, 300 feet south of the Four Corners intersection. Part of the flow hit Green Lake and is creating a steam plume in the area. The flow is moving downslope toward the ocean.

Due to lava crossing Highway 137, the following policies are in effect:

There is no access to Kapoho, Vacationland, Highway 132, and Highway 137.

On roadways:

Government Beach Road, between Kahakai Boulevard and Cinder Road, is open to Waa Waa and Papaya Farms Road residents only with official credentials. There is no curfew.

Stay alert to warnings from Civil Defense officials and be prepared to evacuate with little notice.

Shelters at Pahoa Community Center and Kea‘au Armory are open and pet-friendly.

The Pahoa Post Office is open during normal business hours with temporary Sunday hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for mail and package distribution only for residents in the affected areas. No retail services on Sunday.

For your safety, heed warnings from Civil Defense officials and stay alert.

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Tankers are providing drinking water in Vacationland & Kapoho.

For those evacuating, the Pahoa Community Center, Keaau Community Center, and Sure Foundation Church are open. Food will be provided and the shelters are pet-friendly.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

June 1, 2018 Lava Reaches Kapoho from Mick Kalber on Vimeo.

Video courtesy of Tropical Visions Video with air transportation by Paradise Helicopters.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



