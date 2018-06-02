MEDIA RELEASE

First Hawaiian Bank announced it is extending its donation collection for the Aloha for Hawaii Fund through June 30, 2018. All First Hawaiian Bank branches in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan are accepting monetary donations to support the Kilauea Volcano relief efforts on the Big Island and the recovery from flooding taking place on Kauai and in East Oahu. All contributions to the Aloha for Hawaii Fund will be donated to The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services in Hawaii providing direct assistance to the affected communities, according to an announcement today by Bob Harrison, First Hawaiian Bank chairman, and chief executive officer.

The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services’ team of volunteers is assisting those affected by the Kilauea Volcano eruption and the residents recovering from flooding on Kauai and in East Oahu. The funds will be used to provide water, shelter, food, clothing and emotional support to those affected.

Monetary donations are being accepted through June 30 at all First Hawaiian Bank branches located in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan. Online donations can be made at www.hawaii.salvationarmy.org or by calling The Salvation Army – Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Divisional Headquarters at 808-988-2136. One-hundred percent of the donated funds will support The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services in Hawaii.

Corporate sponsors such as Argosy University and Reyn Spooner have joined the bank to support the Aloha for Hawaii fund through fundraising events and product promotions. Argosy University has partnered with Ohana Broadcast Company for a disaster relief fundraiser in downtown Honolulu on Thursday, May 31, 2018, to raise funds for the Aloha for Hawaii Fund.

First Hawaiian Bank customers affected by the flooding or volcanic activity are encouraged to speak with a customer service representative to learn more about the bank’s loan assistance program to determine the best customized financial solution.

First Hawaiian Bank’s Community Care employee volunteers have contributed numerous hours in assisting The Salvation Army with sorting donations on the Big Island and worked to assist with clean up at a farm affected by flooding in East Oahu. Bank employees on Oahu also collected boxes of personal care items donated by fellow bank employees and sent them to the shelters on the Big Island and Kauai.

