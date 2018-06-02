MEDIA RELEASE

FBI Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Sean L. Kaul announced today that the FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the disappearance of Jonathan Fraser.

Jonathan Fraser, age 23, was last seen on July 30, 2016, at his Hawaii Kai apartment located at 6233 Keokea Place in Honolulu, Hawaii. Fraser was reported missing on July 31, 2016, by family and friends. On August 8, 2016, investigators discovered Fraser’s vehicle, a 1994 gray, two-door Honda hatchback bearing Hawaii license plate SXC021, parked near the intersection of Summer Street and Kuliouou Road in Hawaii Kai. There have been no reported sightings of or contacts by Fraser since his disappearance.

Fraser is described as follows:

Race: Caucasian

Sex: Male

Age: 23

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 150 pounds

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Brown, wavy, shoulder length

Misc: Scars under left eye, nose, and chin

Individuals with information concerning the disappearance of Jonathan Fraser should immediately contact the FBI Honolulu Office at (808) 566-4300.

