MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaii County Department of Parks and Recreation wishes to notify the public that effective Friday, June 1, 2018, the eruption evacuation shelters at the Kea‘au Community Center and the Sure Foundation Church are being consolidated and relocated.

The new location for the consolidated shelters will be at the Kea‘au Armory, in the back of the Herbert Shipman Park, off of Highway 11.

For further information, contact Parks and Recreation at 808-961-8311.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email