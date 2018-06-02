MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Community Foundation (HCF) announced the promotion of Diane Chadwick to director of community philanthropy and Chelsey Chow to philanthropy officer of HCF’s Hawai‘i Island office. HCF is also pleased to welcome Malu Debus to its team as philanthropy officer.

HCF’s office in Hilo has moved to a new location at 99 Aupuni Street, Suite 214, Hilo, HI 96720. Debus and Chow will work from the Hilo office and Chadwick will remain in HCF’s office in Waimea.

“HCF’s board of directors recently approved a new call to action that allows us to focus deeper on critical issues facing Hawai‘i Island’s community,” said Micah Kāne, CEO, and president of HCF. “These changes will empower our team to further serve communities across the island and will allow us to engage in dialogue with community leaders and partners to identify the most compelling issues and needs on Hawai‘i Island.”

Hawai‘i Island staff includes:

Diane Chadwick, director of community philanthropy: With 27 years of experience working at HCF and 17 on the island, Chadwick will lead HCF’s community outreach and development efforts on Hawai‘i Island.

Chelsey Chow, philanthropy officer: A native of Mililani, O‘ahu, Chow will lead grantmaking for HCF’s scholarship, advisory committee, and field of interest funds. She will be the point of contact for scholarship fund donors and grant-seeking organizations.

Malu Debus, philanthropy officer: A native of Hilo, Debus will be responsible for stewardship of donor-advised funds and legacy donors. In her role, she will also lead outreach and event coordination efforts.

“The community has called on us to take a deeper look at the critical issues that our diverse island faces and to create a framework for the changes that can be of greatest impact,” said Diane Chadwick, director of community philanthropy at HCF. “We look forward to collaborating with our leaders, donors, businesses, and nonprofits on this new direction to support the needs of our beloved island community. Our combined philanthropic experience and community knowledge will be a great benefit to the capacity of investments in our communities.”

