

Time-lapse movie of Kilauea’s Lower East Rift Zone in Puna. The camera is positioned near Kapoho looking Northwest. From left to right on the horizon, one can see Puʻu ʻŌʻō vent near the left edge of the image, the gas plume from Halemaʻumaʻu crater (when clear enough), with Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea farther to the right. May 24-31, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. May 24-31, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Kīlauea Caldera from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. May 24-31, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of A panorama of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent Wide Angle from HVO Observation Tower. May 24-31, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Crater looking Southwest. May 28-31, 2018. Images courtesy of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

On Kīlauea Volcano’s East Rift Zone, lava continues to erupt from multiple points along the active fissure system in the Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens area. As of June 1, fissure 8 lava flows were advancing toward the intersection of Highways 132 and 137 (Four Corners). Residents in the lower Puna District of Hawaiʻi Island should remain informed and heed Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense closures, warnings, and messages (www.hawaiicounty.gov/active-al…). At Kῑlauea’s summit, ash emissions were diminished as of May 30, possibly reflecting the accumulation of rubble at the base of the growing summit eruptive vent, which was emitting a whitish plume of mostly steam. Earthquake activity remains high due to continued summit deflation. Additional explosive events that could produce minor amounts of ash fall downwind are possible at any time. Volcanic gas emissions at the summit remain high.

Mauna Loa is not erupting. Rates of deformation and seismicity have not changed significantly over the past week. The number of monthly and weekly earthquakes recorded beneath the volcano has decreased to near background levels.

Nineteen earthquakes were reported as felt in Hawaii during the past week. Due to ongoing deflation at Kīlauea’ summit, there were 67 magnitude-3.0 and greater earthquakes in the summit region over the past week—the highest weekly number of summit region earthquakes ever recorded by HVO.

